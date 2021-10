Here is what we learned about the Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams in the Week 5 games, as told by the reporters who covered all the action …. CEDAR CREST: A heartbreaking loss for the Falcons, who nearly pulled off a late win if not for a fumble on a two-minute drill against Elizabethtown. Two things arguably did them in. First, turnovers at key moments. Along with the aforementioned fumble by Nolan Groff with just over a minute left, Alex Abreu got stripped near the end of the first half inside the Bears’ 10. Second, not getting the ball in Aadyn Richards' hands enough. He finished with 117 yards and two scores on 13 carries, but he only had five touches in the first half. — Kyle Morgan.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO