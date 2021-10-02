Cross country: Local athletes shine amid top competition at Pat Patten Invite
BOULDER — Late-season cross country meets serve as a good litmus test for athletes as they gear up for regionals and state. It certainly helps when a meet assembles the best teams in both Class 5A and Class 4A and has a backdrop as stunning as the Flatirons. Boulder High’s annual Pat Patten Invitational at Viele Lake checked all of the right boxes as runners from Niwot, Centaurus, Boulder and Fairview stunned much of the competition.www.coloradohometownweekly.com
