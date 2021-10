Media day is upon us! Verno and KOC discuss the vaccine hype at the various media days across the NBA (1:10), before getting into some of the other revelations from Monday. First up, they talk about Zion Williamson’s secret foot surgery (15:10) and the recent reporting in The Athletic with some extra sauce from KOC that Ben Simmons is truly done playing with Embiid in Philadelphia (22:15). Then they talk about Michael Porter Jr.’s max extension with the Nuggets (38:15), what could happen with John Wall in Houston (45:45), Klay Thompson’s comeback from injury (50:30), and The Athletic’s report about the Lakers’ offseason recruiting strategies (55:00).

