Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye Expertly Swaps Cosmic Wonder for Cosmic Horror

Why is it so difficult to make scary Lovecraft games? It’s not that there aren’t some good Lovecraft games, or even some great ones, but they’re certainly few and far between. Considering Lovecraft’s enormous influence on the horror genre as a whole, this seems strange. One possible reason may be less to do with the medium of games, and more to do with a tension that comes from using Lovecraft as source material in the first place. It’s a tension that’s been around ever since ‘Lovecraftian’ became popular enough to merit its own adjective. Let’s unpack this a bit.

