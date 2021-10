THE DISTRICT AT GREEN VALLEY RANCH TO HOST FREE HALLOWEEN GHOST WALK ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31ST. WHAT: The District at Green Valley Ranch will host a FREE family-friendly Halloween Ghost Walk from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 31st. The event, sponsored by radio station Mix 94.1, will feature a Halloween costume contest as well as trick or treating at participating retailers throughout the shopping center (look for signs on each participating retailer’s storefront). For more information, visit The District at Green Valley Ranch website at www.shopthedistrictgvr.com.

