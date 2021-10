“And suddenly you know: It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings.” (Meister Eckhart) Change is always a bit scary. Either of voluntary or involuntary origin. Sometimes life throws at you unexpected curve balls, but also great opportunities, which right in that moment tell you that some sort of change is coming. And it is no secret that change nearly always means that you have to step out of your comfort zone. Other times it is your own inner desire and craving that make you want to bring on some change, to embark on a new adventure. Either way, leaving your comfort zone requires courage and messes with your confidence levels.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO