NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Unseasonably warm conditions will continue not only for the second half of the weekend but for much of the new work week. Highs for your Saints Sunday once again will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Under an abundance of sunshine, that’s a bit on the hot side for early October. At the very least, we continue to have a hint of lower humidity in the air, so it’s not a muggy heat. But don’t worry, those conditions are on the way later this week.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO