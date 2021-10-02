CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What probate options are possible for homestead property if one partner dies (unmarried couple)?

Asked in Winter Haven, FL
 9 days ago

I am a first year law student and my aunt Vicky asked me to hire a probate attorney for her. Here is her case. Vicky is 60 yr old. Her husband died 11 years ago. She never remarried. Ten years ago she met Joseph (divorced, no children). Vic & Joe lived together as an unmarried couple. 2 yrs after they met, Joe bought a house for $35,000 (his own money, deed on his name only). He applied for Homestead and was approved. A year later his ex-wife died.

Woman gets diagnosed with ‘homosexuality’ following medical visit

On October 4, a 19-year-old gay woman went to the doctor because of a menstrual condition. Her mother accompanied her to the Reina Sofia hospital in the Spanish city of Murcia, but the appointment left them in complete and utter shock. Inappropriate diagnosis. According to the mother, who spoke with...
Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Immigrants From Being Blackmailed, Intimidated Over Legal Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
Fully vaccinated Michigan couple both die of Covid, one-minute apart holding hands

Married couple Linda and Cal Dunham died of coronavirus on Sunday, while holding hands, despite both being fully vaccinated. The husband, 59 and wife, 66, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, both got the disease earlier in September, before a family camping trip. Both had underlying health conditions. “[Dad] called me before our family camping trip and said he wasn’t feeling good but he thinks it’s just like sinus, and [Linda] caught it and she’s like, he gave me his cold,” said their daughter Sarah Dunham to Fox17, who also explained that the pair loved the outdoors, their grandchildren and each other.After...
A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich

A spotlight that has been thrown on how many of the rich and powerful shield their wealth is also intensifying a fear among philanthropy experts: That the tax havens being used by the wealthy will increasingly siphon money away from charitable causes.
Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
