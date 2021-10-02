If You Want To Know What Halle Bailey Will Look Like As A Disney Princess, Look No Further Than These Disney World Photos

It’s almost time for the 50th Anniversary, it’s only hours away and we can’t wait to show you EVERYTHING Disney World has to offer during the special celebration!. After a long day in the park, we’re wrapping up the day with the very first showing of the new Disney Enchantment fireworks and Main Street, U.S.A. projections! We’ve already seen fireworks testing take place after-hours, taken a sneak peek at the castle projection work, and heard some of the music that will play during the show. But, we FINALLY get to take you with us to watch its debut!

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO