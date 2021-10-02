CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Want To Know What Halle Bailey Will Look Like As A Disney Princess, Look No Further Than These Disney World Photos

By Katherine Webb
 8 days ago
It’s not every day that you get to see a real-life Disney Princess. But fans of the House of Mouse were in for a treat when Halle Bailey took part in Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration this weekend. The pop star looked and sounded magical during her rendition of a Disney classic -- and surprisingly, it wasn’t from her upcoming adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

