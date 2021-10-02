CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, AR

Police: 18-month-old hit by vehicle in Rogers, pronounced dead at hospital

By Tristan Hill
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180zVo_0cFJwlvA00

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident involving an 18-month-old child Saturday at the Goldfish Swim School on S. Pleasant Crossing Boulevard in Rogers.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the child had been hit by a vehicle.

Medics from the Rogers Fire Department took the child to Mercy Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said officers are still investigating the cause of the accident and no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 3

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Mercy Springfield Surgery Center closed Friday after female employee stabbed; suspect in custody

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: Sonya Kullmann with Mercy says the female victim is now in serious condition. UPDATE 12 p.m.: Springfield Police say the stabbing suspect is in custody. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Mercy Surgery Center is closed after a stabbing incident Friday morning. Mercy spokesperson Sonya Kullmann says tells Ozarksfirst the Surgery Center will be closed […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Homeless woman charged with choking teen outside Queens restaurant: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police arrested a homeless woman on Saturday after she allegedly choked a 16-year-old girl while the teen sat at an outdoor dining table in Queens earlier this week. The chilling incident, which was caught on surveillance video, happened on Monday just after 5:20 p.m. at a sushi restaurant on Ditmars Boulevard, near […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Sports
Rogers, AR
Accidents
Rogers, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Accidents
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Parent reacts to multiple gun threats in Benton County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bentonville High School locked down last night during the homecoming dance after police received word there could be a student armed with a gun.  The Bentonville police department says this is information they received around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.  The information was relayed to students and staff at the high school and […]
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bentonville Police respond to Bentonville High School Homecoming dance for report of a firearm

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Bentonville Police Department responded to the Bentonville High School Homecoming dance after learning about reports of a firearm being present at the school event. In a press release sent by BPD, the department received a report of a juvenile with a firearm at the dance. Multiple students and school staff […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mercy Hospital#Accident#The Goldfish Swim School#Knwa Fox 24
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Cassidy Rainwater disappearance rumors addressed by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday evening to address the rumors surrounding Cassidy Rainwater’s disappearance. The case has been charged with bizarre rumors and the law enforcement officers working on the investigation have spoken up, explaining that the source of accurate information on the case comes from reputable […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

284
Followers
406
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy