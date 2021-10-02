Raiders’ Week 4 Fantasy Preview: Who To Sit Or Start?

With the Las Vegas Raiders heading into a brawl with the Los Angeles Chargers, which members of the Silver and Black should you start and sit this week?. Despite playing excellent football in the first three weeks, Derek Carr is only the ninth-ranked quarterback in the league in standard scoring. The problem is that Carr is only averaging two touchdown passes per game and has yet to record a single rushing touchdown this season. With how poor the offensive line has looked, it is unlikely we will see many quarterback sneaks from ‘DC4‘ anytime soon. Between his lack of rushing touchdowns and Gruden’s unwillingness to keep throwing with the lead, Carr remains a low-end QB1.