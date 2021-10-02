CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Can an executor of a will who is also a beneficiary refuse to let you set in on a meeting whom you helped pay for?

By Asked in Joshua, TX
avvo.com
 9 days ago

My sister whom is a beneficiary of an estate along with my sister an I. She is applying for exector of my mothers will which we have no problem which she hired an attorney which we all paid 1000.00 a piece for an estate attorney. But when we ask her if we can set in on a meeting she said were not aloud to talk or even set in on a meeting because she hired the attorney and the attorney will not talk to us or even if we are silent we still can't listen in. We live in Texas is this true. What are our rights as beneficiaries.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out This Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

There is a new batch of stimulus money going out this week that will put billions of dollars in people’s accounts. Find out who gets it and what you should know. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

Social Security Checks Will Be Much Bigger in 2022. That's Bad News for Retirees

Social Security retirees are on track to get the largest annual raise in history. This isn't good news because retirees may be left with less money overall. In 2022, Social Security retirees will likely receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) equal to 6% to 6.1% of their benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League. This is the biggest benefit increase in decades and will leave the average retiree with about $93.20 more in their monthly checks.
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
azbigmedia.com

Who are you letting into your home? Tips on finding experts

Summer is one of the most relaxing times of the year, yet it can easily become stressful if your A/C unit breaks. To make matters worse, you could be hiring an “expert” who may be unreliable and possible untrustworthy. According to a study done by the Better Business Bureau, home improvement scams led to a median loss of $1,800.* Don’t break the bank and get completely scammed, do your research beforehand and save time and money.
HOME & GARDEN
financialadvisoriq.com

Bragging Rights: Let Us Help You Promote Your Win

If your company is among the Financial Advisor IQ Service Award winners, contact Chris Howell for your complimentary logo package. Post your medal on social media and tag #FAIQServiceAwards. Use it on your website or in marketing materials. Chris can help with reprints associated with the awards, benchmarking reports including...
ECONOMY
CNBC

8 companies that help pay off student loans and let you work from home

If you have student loan debt, you may be able to get help paying it down through your employer — or find one that does. More than 44 million Americans are weighed down by student debt, owing a collective $1.7 trillion. Now as the "Great Resignation" gains steam and workers...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beneficiaries#Executor#Beneficiary#13 Hours
ABC13 Houston

If you need help with high power bills, this company can help!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our September 30 episode, we will take a look at Power Wizard, a company that wants to save you money on your power bill each month! Power Wizard's goal is to make sure you never have to overpay for electricity! Power Wizard specializes in finding and comparing electricity rates, so you no longer have to spend your valuable time searching for the best plan. With your past bill and electricity consumption data, they use the latest smart technology that looks for and compares hundreds of electricity plans within seconds to find the perfect one for you. Power Wizard's technology was originated by a team of energy professionals who saw ongoing price uncertainty in the electricity market. Mainly the fact that no two homes use electricity the same way makes it very difficult to identify a plan that is suited for your needs and lifestyle, especially with countless choices, deals and gimmicks floating around the market. Taking all these factors in mind and focused on the idea that not one person should overpay for power, they set out to use this state-of-the-art technology and excellent customer service to ensure that your lights stay on and your bill stays low. For more information on how you may be able to save with Power Wizard click here.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy