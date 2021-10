Where is Ethan on Chicago Med season 7, and should you be worried that Brian Tee is leaving the show? There’s a lot to get into here!. Tonight marks the second straight week in which Tee has been absent from the show. The reasoning behind it is something that was written into the premiere, as Ethan is off rehabbing and working to get back to the hospital following the events of the season 6 finale. He is still technically a part of the cast, so he will not be gone forever. This absence is due to Tee doing another project that has some schedule overlap with Chicago Med, and the NBC show was kind enough to accommodate his request to do both. It’s better they do this than lose him full-time, given that this has already happened with other actors as of late.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO