What’s Next For Raiders After ‘Frying the Fish?’

By Heidi Stabbert
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Miami Dolphins in overtime to bring their record to 3-0 overall. Next, they face their divisional rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. In this episode of The Only Nation Podcast, the crew looks at the Raiders’ victory over the Dolphins and then previews the game against the Chargers. Kicker Daniel Carlson hit the game-winning field goal as overtime expired to lift the Silver and Black to a 3-0 record. Quarterback Derek Carr had another good game going 26-43 for 386 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. In the first three games of the season, Carr has thrown for 1,203 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

