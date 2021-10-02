CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers; Cooler Temps Ahead

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Off and on showers will continue through early next week. Tonight, scattered showers. Low 65. Tomorrow, scattered showers. High 76. Temperatures cool slightly for early next week, but shower chances remain.

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Potential For Severe Weather Coming On Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a warm and quiet weekend, Chicagoland is facing the possibility of severe weather on Monday. Storms are likely to develop in the afternoon and could become severe. The main threats are winds, hail and the potential for tornadoes. The window for severe storms appears to be as early as noon, but more likely between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and diminishing after that. Game 4 of White-Sox Astros playoff series is scheduled for Monday afternoon. Cooler temperatures arrive later this week, with scattered showers Thursday and Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Humid Conditions For Marathon Runners, Clouds For White Sox Game 3

CHICAGO (CBS) — A partly sunny, breezy and hot Sunday. Marathon runners begin with a 68° temp and it climbs to 78° by noon. Southwest wind of 15-25 mph and rather humid conditions. In addition, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm. Not your ideal Chicago Marathon weather. Mostly cloudy for the Sox game Sunday night with mild temps. Rain chances increase by Monday afternoon. October 10 Normal- 65 Saturday- 80 Today- 83 Record high is 86. Sunrise- 6:59am Forecast Today- partly sunny, breezy, hot, high of 83. A stray shower or storm is possible. Tonight- mostly cloudy 67 Monday- showers and storms, 78. There is a significant severe weather threat for Monday afternoon. The level is SLIGHT (2 out of 5) and the risks include damaging thunderstorm winds, large hail and a tornado possibility (5%).
CHICAGO, IL
