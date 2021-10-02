Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers; Cooler Temps Ahead

DENVER (CBS4) – A weather system was located over northern New Mexico early Sunday and it was producing some light rain and snow in south-central Colorado. It will move away by the afternoon leaving partly cloudy skies behind. Temperatures across most of Colorado will be up to 10 degrees cooler on Sunday, as compared to the highs we saw on Saturday. Most of western and eastern Colorado will be in the 60s. Our mountains will see highs in the upper 40s and low to middle 50s. If you plan to go above tree line it may only be in the 30s. The next storm to impact our state will dive into the Great Basin over the next 24 to 36 hours. It will move to the northeast and pass over the state of Colorado during the day on Tuesday. Right now with the projected path we will see some widespread light to moderate mountain snow, along with scattered rain showers on the northeast plains. A few snow flakes could mix with the rain around Denver late Tuesday or early Wednesday, but that will depend on the exact timing and track of the low pressure.

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO