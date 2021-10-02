Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers; Cooler Temps Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — A partly sunny, breezy and hot Sunday. Marathon runners begin with a 68° temp and it climbs to 78° by noon. Southwest wind of 15-25 mph and rather humid conditions. In addition, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm. Not your ideal Chicago Marathon weather.
Mostly cloudy for the Sox game Sunday night with mild temps.
Rain chances increase by Monday afternoon.
October 10
Normal- 65
Saturday- 80
Today- 83
Record high is 86.
Sunrise- 6:59am
Forecast
Today- partly sunny, breezy, hot, high of 83. A stray shower or storm is possible.
Tonight- mostly cloudy 67
Monday- showers and storms, 78.
There is a significant severe weather threat for Monday afternoon. The level is SLIGHT (2 out of 5) and the risks include damaging thunderstorm winds, large hail and a tornado possibility (5%).
