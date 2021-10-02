CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Punisher Trends After Daredevil Reboot Rumor Goes Viral

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday afternoon, word quickly spread through social media of the potential return of one of Marvel's most favorite characters. Despite rumors Charlie Cox is already returning as Matt Murdock in a Marvel project like Spider-Man: No Way Home or She-Hulk having circulated for months, the latest wind caught fire because it suggested the Echo series in development would serve as a surrogate for Daredevil Season 4.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'That '90s Show': Danny Masterson Reacts to Netflix's 'That '70s Show' Spinoff

That '70s Show fans got a dose of news on Friday they weren't expecting: Netflix has ordered a spinoff sequel series titled That '90s Show. The show will star Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman, respectively. However, one member of the original cast that fans should not expect to return is Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on That '70s Show. Masterson is currently awaiting trial on three rape charges after years of allegations. Plus, he has a negative relationship with Netflix, being as he was fired from The Ranch due to the allegations.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Another Voyager Star Confirms Return to Franchise

Another Star Trek: Voyager star's return to the Star Trek universe is confirmed. Paramount+ announced today during Star Trek: Prodigy's New York Comic Con panel that Voyager star Robert Beltran will reprise his role as Chakotay in the upcoming kids-focused animated series. The announcement notes that Chakotay is now a Starfleet captain. That's a remarkable career for someone who previously defected from Starfleet to the Maquis only to wind up as Janeway's first officer when Voyager became stranded in the Delta quadrant. It's unclear what role Chakotay will play in Prodigy since the series is set in the Delta quadrant and focuses on non-Starfleet characters finding and taking command of an abandoned, experimental Starfleet vessel. Perhaps Chakotay was once commanding the USS Protostar?
TV SERIES
Collider

Let's Discuss Fox's 2010s 'Daredevil' Reboot Trilogy That Never Happened

For future generations, the concept of all Marvel’s comic book characters not being under one cinematic banner will be an alien concept. Now that Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are showing up in projects like Morbius, the tendrils of Marvel Studios and its creative exploits have infiltrated all ongoing live-action adaptations of Marvel Comics characters. But indeed, there was a time where this phenomenon wasn’t just common, it was the norm. Before Marvel Studios released Iron Man in 2008, the typical route for the spandex-clad Marvel characters to get to the big screen was for other companies to secure the film rights to these figures.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Cameron Gibson
Primetimer

Rumor: Marvel may revive Daredevil

According to Knight Edge Media, Marvel may revive the canceled Netflix superhero series with a "soft reboot," which would have the original actors playing new versions of the same characters, with altered backstories and histories to align with the MCU.
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Rumored to Return in the Upcoming Echo Series

Marvel’s Daredevil may have been saved, after all. Just not in the way many expected. According to a Patreon post from industry insider Daniel Richtman (via KnightEdgeMedia), several cast members from the canceled Daredevil series could appear in the upcoming Echo series on Disney+. Furthermore, Marvel Studios is said to...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Hawkeye Spinoff Echo Rumored To Act As Daredevil Season 4

Ever since it was first announced that Hawkeye’s Alaqua Cox would be getting her own Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff series on Disney Plus, the majority of talk surrounding Echo has named it as a potential destination for Kevin Feige’s franchise to reintegrate the cast of Netflix’s Daredevil. On paper, it...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daredevil#Punisher Trends
Popculture

Fake 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Reboot Reveal Goes Viral, Melissa Joan Hart Responds

Fans of the beloved 1990s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch had a brief moment of excitement when rumors of a reboot went viral. Nearly 50,000 people liked the fan art that was posted on a Facebook fan page that claimed that Sabrina was getting a reboot on ABC. "The 'Mother' of all reboots is coming... Sabrina Spellman is back. She's newly widowed and her teenage daughter is about to come of age. Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, and Beth Broderick are all returning," the post read.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Fan Who Threatened a Riot If Rocket Dies

After a bit of a wait, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, which will likely mark James Gunn's final movie within the franchise. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." Gunn has also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. Recently, someone tweeted to Gunn that they will riot if Rocket dies, and the director had the perfect response.
MOVIES
townandcountrymag.com

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page to Star In Netflix Heist Movie

Though Regé-Jean Page left Bridgerton, he won't be disappearing from your Netflix queue just yet. The actor, best known for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the hit Shonda Rhimes series, will be starring in an upcoming movie for the streamer. The "heist thriller" will be written and directed by Noah Hawley, the Emmy-winning creator of Fargo.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

New Eternals Clip Shows There Are New Gods in the Marvel Universe

We're just under a month out from the debut of Eternals in theaters and now Marvel Studios has released a new clip of the upcoming film. In the new clip, viewers get a brief recap of the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame with Salma Hayek's Ajak reminding about how Thanos erased half of the universe's population and the Avengers brought them back and then note that where humanity once believed in gods, they will believe in them once again - with the Eternals presumably being those new gods. You can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Punisher Star Jon Bernthal Reveals if He Would Play Wolverine in the MCU

Back when Disney merged with 20th Century Studios, the first thing on everyone's minds was the inevitable inclusion of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While no new live-action X-Men films have been announced, it's only a matter of time before the beloved mutants mix into the MCU. Of course, this has led to some speculation about casting, especially when it comes to Wolverine, the character Hugh Jackman played for 17 years. One name that's been thrown around by fans is Jon Bernthal. On one hand, Bernthal is already a Marvel actor, having played The Punisher on Netflix. On the other, there's some debate as to whether or not those shows are canon, and if Chris Evans' turn from Johnny Storm to Captain America has taught us anything, it's that a man can play two Marvel heroes. However, Bernthal recently spoke with Forbes about the Wolverine casting speculation, and it seems he's not too interested in playing any Marvel character other than Frank Castle.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rumored to Cast Black Mirror's Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Depending on who you talk to, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have found its Adam Warlock. Saturday morning, rumors quickly spread around the internet suggesting Will Poulter has been cast as the fan-favorite cosmic character. The rumors are rooted in a report from The Cosmic Circus, which says their sources have indicated there's been chatter "going around behind the scenes" that supports the casting claim.
MOVIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon could be a doomed idea – the world has moved on from Game of Thrones

Restraint was never exactly a word that was in Game of Thrones’ vocabulary. HBO’s hit fantasy series was eight seasons of pure bombast – perhaps the first TV show with a scale to rival Hollywood’s great epics. Fans marvelled at the vast battlefields, the CGI dragons; every dollar of its budget (a whopping $15m per episode by the series’ end) was up there on screen. So when, in 2017, two years before the series would finish airing, it was announced that a number of spin-offs were in development, it seemed almost inevitable. You couldn’t exactly sidle up to the creators...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Writer Says Andy Serkis Was Perfect to Direct the "Rom-Com Mixed With Horror"

Despite Venom becoming a smash hit at the box office, the powers that be behind the franchise opted to start with a fresh director for its sequel. Before long, Andy Serkis — best known for playing Gollum in the Lord of the Rings franchise — boarded the projects. As it turns out, Venom: Let There Be Carnage scribe Kelly Marcel couldn't have asked for a better collaborator.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy