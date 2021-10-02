Summer Juniors Qualifier Claire McLean Verbals to Duke for 2023-24
Claire McLean, a sprinter from Los Angeles Swim Club, will join the Duke University Blue Devils in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Claire McLean. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.swimswam.com
