CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Summer Juniors Qualifier Claire McLean Verbals to Duke for 2023-24

By Anne Lepesant
swimswam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaire McLean, a sprinter from Los Angeles Swim Club, will join the Duke University Blue Devils in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Claire McLean. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
intermatwrestle.com

Iowa Receives Two Huge In-State Verbals

Saturday was a huge night in Iowa City on multiple fronts. In the wake of the University of Iowa's home football win over Penn State in a clash between top-five ranked teams, the wrestling squad also received verbal commitments from two massive recruits. The first came from Nate Jesuroga (Southeast...
IOWA STATE
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
SwimInfo

Futures Qualifier Bethany Rahn of Sarasota Sharks Sends Verbal to Idaho

NEW COMMIT: The University of Idaho has picked up a new verbal commitment for the 2022-23 season and beyond from Futures qualifier Bethany Rahn of Sarasota, Florida. “I’m super stoked to say that I’ve committed to swim and study at the University of Idaho! I want to my supportive parents and both my swim families, the Sarasota Sharks and WYNS, along with everyone else who has helped me on this incredible 9 year journey. GO VANDALS”
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SwimInfo

Olympic Trials Semifinalist Berit Berglund Verbally Commits to Texas for 2023

NEW COMMIT: The University of Texas has officially entered the Class of 2027 recruiting game, recently snagging a verbal pledge for 2023 from Olympic Trials semi-finalist Berit Berglund of Carmel, Indiana. Berglund was recently named to the USA Swimming National Junior Team. Regarding her commitment, she said:. “I am thrilled...
TEXAS STATE
swimswam.com

Alabama Reels in Verbal from Olympic Trials Qualifier Gaby Van Brunt (2023)

Free/fly/back sprinter Gaby Van Brunt from Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team has given new head coach Margo Geer her first women's team verbal for 2023. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Snyder
SwimInfo

Missouri State Picks Up Verbal From Junior National Qualifier Chris Bedsole

NEW COMMIT: Junior National qualifier Chris Bedsole of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, has announced his verbal intention to continue his academic and swimming career at Missouri State University beginning in the fall of 2022. He told Swimming World:. “I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Missouri State....
MISSOURI STATE
Inside Nova

In loss, McLean improves in second half

It was their second-half effort and performance that the McLean Highlanders took some pride in Sept. 25 by not giving up and continuing to play hard and tough against the host South Lakes Seahawks. McLean (1-4) lost the non-district high-school football game in a blowout, 39-14 after trailing 32-7 at...
HIGH SCHOOL
swimswam.com

Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Molly Blanchard (2023) Verbally Commits to Lady Vols

Molly Blanchard, a 2:01/4:16 IMer from Poseidon Swimming in Virginia, will take her talents to Rocky Top in the fall of 2023. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
WRAL News

UNC leads Duke 24-7 after three quarters

UNC leads Duke 24-7 after three quarters of play in its battle to retain the Victory Bell against Duke. The Blue Devils needed something good to happen early in the third, and it did as Gunnar Holmberg found Jalon Calhoun for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half to cut UNC's lead to 24-7.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Swimming#Los Angeles Swim Club#Swimswam#Harvard Westlake School#Ca Nv Sectionals#Santa Clarita Futures
STACK

Become a Leader on the Soccer Pitch With These 12 Verbal Cues

Compared to other sports fields, the standard soccer pitch is humongous. It’s bigger than a football field, and it dwarfs the size of a basketball court or hockey rink. When playing on such an expansive surface, communication is absolutely vital. No player can see everything going on around them, and that’s where verbal cues come in. To have success on the pitch, soccer teams and players must be able to effectively communicate with one another.
SOCCER
foxsanantonio.com

Verbal abuse leading to critical sports official shortage

There is a shortage of youth sports officials in the Big Country, in Texas and in the U.S. as a whole. This isn't a new problem. The downward trend has been going on for years, but people that officiate games are warning that we are at a critical point. During...
EDUCATION
swimswam.com

#7 Andrew Taylor Verbally Commits to In-state Florida Gators for 2023-24

TBAC's Andrew Taylor, the top miler in the class of 2023, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Florida. Current photo via Andrew Taylor. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
FLORIDA STATE
SwimInfo

Olympic Trials Wave I Finalist Keelan Cotter Verbally Commits to NC State for 2023

NEW COMMIT: NC State University has officially entered the Class of 2023 recruiting game, recently snagging their first verbal commitment from in-state standout and Olympic Trials qualifier Keelan Cotter of Cary, North Carolina. Cotter will not be the first NCAA Division I swimmer in her family. Her older brother, Colin...
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

LSU NCAA Qualifier Summer Stanfield Enters Transfer Portal

The past week has been tumultuous for the LSU Tigers, who have just begun their first season under new head coach Rick Bishop. A longtime associate head coach at Michigan, Bishop was named as the new head coach for LSU in late June of this year. At the end of last week, news dropped that associate head coach Steve Mellor was resigning from his position, effective immediately. Mellor had been serving in the role continuously since 2015, and cited prioritizing his “integrity and personal mental health” as the drivers for his decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

College Swimming Previews: MacNeil Remains The Driving Force Of #6 Michigan

Entering her senior season, Maggie MacNeil is the defending NCAA champion in both the women's 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After a one-year hiatus due to the uncertainty surrounding the 2020-2021 season, our college previews back! We’ll be previewing the 2021-2022 seasons for the...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Duke visits 2023 5-star target

The push to add their first commitment in the 2023 class for the UNC Basketball program continues on as Hubert Davis and his staff need to turn in a big class. So far, eight prospects have offers from North Carolina as part of that 2023 cycle and while more will come, the Tar Heels are zeroing in on some top players.
COLUMBIA, SC
York News-Times

Duke girls qualify en masse for state gold

YORK – Led by a trio of top-10 performances from Piper Fernau, Alyssa Alt and Tatum Holthus, the York Dukes golf team fired a 414 to finish as the runner-up at the B-3 district meet and punch its ticket to the state meet in Scottsbluff. Northwest won the district meet...
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy