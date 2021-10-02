Woodlawn Heights: Housing Lottery Open for Senior Living Units at 69 East 233rd Street
An affordable housing lottery is open units at Woodlawn Senior Living, located at 69 East 233rd Street in the Woodlawn Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Developed by RiseBoro Community Partnership, and designed by Paul Castrucci Architects, YIMBY reports that the 80-unit, affordable, senior housing development is built with green infrastructure and water conservation, and also has on-site social services.www.norwoodnews.org
