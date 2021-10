Governor Kay Ivey quickly signed bills that propose using $400 million dollars in COVID-19 relief money to build three new prisons. Republican Senator Greg Albritton said state officials are confident they can legally use the pandemic funds. That could be the opening shot in both legal or regulatory challenges to the plan. The Alabama ALCU told APR that the plan does nothing to address corruption within Alabama’s troubled corrections system. U.S. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. It asked her to "take all appropriate steps to prevent the misuse" of the funds by Alabama and other states.

