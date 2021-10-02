CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski out for Sunday's game at New England

By Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his return trip to New England because of a rib injury. A person familiar with the situation said Gronkowski did not travel with the Super Bowl champions for Sunday night’s anticipated matchup with the Patriots. The person spoke to the AP on Saturday on condition of anonymity because Gronkowski’s status had not been updated by the team. ESPN reported Gronkowski has broken ribs and could miss several weeks.

