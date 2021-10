The early-season woes for manager Ronald Koeman and Barcelona continued on La Liga matchday eight as the Catalan side came away with a 2-0 away defeat against Atletico Madrid. Barca’s sluggish play on both ends of the pitch marred its performance on the day. From the mere two shots on target recorded to the multitude of positional errors by its defensive line, it was a showing to forget, as Barca has now gone five straight matches without a win against Atletico Madrid in all competitions.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO