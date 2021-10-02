Tacoma’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Awards Nominations Are Now Open
A press release from City of Tacoma. The City of Tacoma’s Events & Recognitions Committee (CERC) is now accepting nominations for the Lifetime Service Award and the Emerging Leader Award for individuals or groups to be honored for their community service at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration on Monday, January 17, 2022. The deadline for nominations is Monday, November 8, 2021.thesubtimes.com
