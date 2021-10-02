WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Playground assault

I’d like to make the community aware of an assault that occurred on the Lafayette Elementary playground this morning around 10:45 AM. I was there with my kid and asked a man walking two off-leash dogs to check and make sure they didn’t poop in the bushes on the west side of the playground when they were out of his sight. He immediately asked if I wanted to fight, and came from across the playground (he was heading towards the north exit) and immediately got in my face. We argued for a few minutes, he insisted on fighting me, in front of my kid and another person, even as I tried to walk away. Ultimately he lost it and hit me in my right shoulder, promptly leaving when I got my phone out to call 911.