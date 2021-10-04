3 valet workers killed near sports bar after driver loses control while fleeing HPD after car stunt

Three workers, including a teenager, were killed Friday night when a car careened out of control while fleeing police in west Houston.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near thein the 3100 block of Fountain View Drive Friday night.

The driver of the vehicle involved was spotted by officers doing donuts in a parking lot when they tried to stop them, according to Houston police.

The workers had been parking cars in the area of Fairdale and Fountain View when the driver of a vehicle lost control while running from officers and crashed into them.

That's when the driver took off and later lost control, went into a ditch and crashed into the trio, described by authorities as valets who were working at the sports bar.

"One person decided they didn't want to get a ticket or go to jail," said Sean Teare, Harris County District Attorney's Office Chief of Vehicular Crimes. "We're talking about three individuals who were just out here working. They were doing their job, coming back from parking cars to get more cars. This one is as egregious as we've seen in a very long time as a pursuit or something like that."

On Saturday afternoon, a close family friend confirmed the identify of one of the victims to ABC13.

Bellaire High School graduate Fnan Measho, 18, was reportedly killed during the incident, according to a GoFundMe page created by Dawit Woldu.

Woldu said the teen's parents don't speak English, so he translated and wrote the post on their behalf.

The post describes Measho as a "responsible, friendly and extremely kind person." He was currently attending the University of Houston Downtown where he was studying Criminology in hopes of becoming a police officer.

"His parents do not work because of health-related issues, and he was the breadwinner for the family while going to college," the post read. "Fnan was very active in the Eritrean community church. This is a huge loss for the family."

Following the crash, the driver and a passenger in the vehicle were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators were working to determine if the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Teare said the driver could face felony murder charges.

There was no word on the identities of the other two victims.