UNC-Duke Mack Brown Postgame

By Isaiah Lucas
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina took care of business in its 38-7 victory against Duke. The defense put together a first half shutout and forced two turnovers, including a 63-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Trey Morrison. The defense was also able to generate five sacks. Josh Downs had another huge performance, putting up 168 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. Ty Chandler showed off his ability to be a dual-threat back with 140 all-purpose yards along with one rushing and one receiving touchdown. Sam Howell bounced back from his four-turnover outing last game with a 321-yard passing performance that included three touchdowns and no turnovers.

