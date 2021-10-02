CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspirin may help COVID patients avoid ventilator, lowers risk of death

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — With the rise in COVID-19 cases, many may be able to prevent severe infection and potential death by taking low dose aspirin. In a study led by researchers at George Washington University, aspirin worked to protect the lungs of COVID-19 patients. Researchers say the drug may minimize the requirement for mechanical ventilation and admission to the ICU, as well as help reduce the number of deaths due to coronavirus.

Comments / 29

Oklahoma Lawman
7d ago

Take 81mg aspirin daily since 2013!! Also take a multiple vitamin, vitamins B12, C, D, Garlic, Fish oil, Potassium, Zinc, and BP meds!! Take flu shot in October every year!! Had COVID in February 2020!! Tested negative three times since and have not been sick for the past 18 months!!🙏✌🇺🇸🆗️

Reply(4)
7
Argo
8d ago

wow....so ASPRIN is a weapon.against cv19????? and here we are having an experimental dose forced.on us

Reply(2)
14
Joe'sgottogo!
8d ago

been taking it from the start of this S show. Was part of the protocol from America's front line Dr's

Reply(1)
6
