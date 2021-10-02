Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell, Texas by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howell; Texas The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Howell County in south central Missouri Southeastern Texas County in south central Missouri * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 418 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Cabool to near Willow Springs to 14 miles northwest of West Plains, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mountain View... Willow Springs Summersville... Hartshorn Clear Springs... Arroll Pine Crest HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
