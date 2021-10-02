FSU vs. Syracuse: Seminoles take lead into the half after adventurous second quarter
FSU offensive player of the half: Jordan Travis is currently FSU's leading rusher and has also thrown for a pair of touchdowns. We saw vintage Jordan Travis on a 20-yard gain off a designed QB run on FSU's lone TD drive. FSU has struggled to complete passes down the field, but Travis has completed 17 of 21 passes for 107 yards. He led the Seminoles down the field on a 6-play, 75-yard drive to take the lead into half. Keyshawn Helton reeled in a 14-yard strike from the QB for Travis' second TD of the half.
