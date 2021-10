Duane "Dog" Chapman has left Florida without finding Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, confirmed her father is heading back to Colorado to "handle some business" and is leaving a team behind in Florida to continue their search. He also reportedly injured his ankle during the search. Chapman joined the search for Laundrie in late September and has faced allegations of participating in the hunt for publicity.

PETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO