CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Biloxi, MS

Gamebred FC 2 Results: Nicholson Batters Ivey

By Combat Press
combatpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Oct. 1, Gamebred Fighting Championship hosted Gamebred FC 2, live from the Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Miss. The event featured a wild night of bare-knuckle MMA action. Alex Nicholson def. Jonathan Ivey by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:56. Rob Emerson def. Charles Bennett by KO (punch). Round...

combatpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

MMA's Justin Thornton Dead At 38, Weeks After Violent KO Loss

Tragic news ... MMA fighter, Justin Thornton, has died at 38 years old, just weeks after he was violently knocked out in an August fight. Thornton was seriously hurt after Dillon Cleckler KO'ed him during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20. The scene in the ring was...
COMBAT SPORTS
combatpress.com

UFC Fight Night Results: Rodriguez Dominates Dern

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a strawweight showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez. Marina Rodriguez def. Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision (49-46 x 3) Randy Brown def. Jared Gooden...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Two Former WWE Title Holders Reportedly Sign With Impact Wrestling

WWE has released a number of talents so far in 2021, and while many of them have since resurfaced elsewhere there are still quite a few names that fans are hoping to see back in the ring sooner than later. PWInsider reports that The IInspiration, known as former Women’s Tag...
WWE
chatsports.com

Gamebred Fighting Championship 2 Results

Bare-knuckle MMA makes its second appearance tonight with Gamebred Fighting Championship 2. Owned and promoted by none other than “Gamebred” himself, Jorge Masvidal, Gamebred Fighting Championship’s sophomore outing will be live from the Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Mississippi. The main event comes at heavyweight, as UFC and PFL veteran...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Sports
mymmanews.com

Gamebred FC 2 – Johnathan Ivey vs Alex Nicholson – LIVE STREAM

On October 1st Gamebred FC is live on FITE with it’s second event – it’s Johnathan Ivey vs Alex Nicholson. The main event is a heavyweight bout where Ivey takes on Nicholson. Who will come out on top?. The event takes place Friday, October 1 at the Biloxi Civic Center,...
UFC
combatpress.com

Contender Series: Season 5, Ep. 6 Results

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the UFC will host the sixth epidsode of the fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The show, which continues on its home on ESPN+, aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show streams live at 8 p.m. ET.
UFC
combatpress.com

BKFC Fight Night: Montana Results

On Saturday, Oct. 9, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Montana, live from the First Interstate Arena in Billings, Mont. The event features a battle between UFC and BKFC veterans Joe Riggs and Melvin Guillard. Joe Riggs vs. Melvin Guillard. Christine Ferea vs. Calista Silgado. Taylor Jenkins...
UFC
The Independent

Liam Smith stops Anthony Fowler in super-welterweight bout

Liam Smith stopped Merseyside rival Anthony Fowler with an eighth-round knockout to win their WBA international super-welterweight title showdown in Liverpool.Former WBO world champion Smith had been cut under his left eye in the opening round, but after being on the back foot again in the third, the 33-year-old regained composure to find his own range.Fowler was himself cut in the fourth and then another big hand from Smith sent him down in the next.Smith knocks Fowler down for the second time to win the Battle of Liverpool 🔴#SmithFowler pic.twitter.com/X8ukKHieao— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 9, 2021Although bravely trying to force his way back into the contest, another sweeping left from Smith sent Fowler down to the canvas again in the eighth round.Although Fowler got back up to his feet, the referee waved the contest off, as Smith jumped on the ropes to celebrate a memorable victory in front of a home crowd.Earlier on the undercard, Shannon Courtenay surrendered her WBA bantamweight title to Jamie Mitchell by majority decision – 97-93, 96-94, 95-95.Bermondsey fighter Ted Cheeseman lost his British super-welterweight title to Troy Williamson after being stopped in the 10th round.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy