CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catonsville, MD

Halethorpe Man, 27, Dies In Catonsville Motorcycle Crash Friday

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Halethorpe man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Catonsville Friday, Baltimore County Police said. Cody Daniel Darby, 27, was driving a Honda motorcycle on the narrow right shoulder of eastbound Baltimore National Pike when he tried to pass a Toyota RAV4 at a high rate of speed just after 9 p.m., police said.

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wnin.org

Motorcycle Crash Claims Life of Local Man

A Vanderburgh County man is dead following a motorcycle crash on the West Side. The County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of Tuesday night’s crash at Highway 66 and Detroy Road as 48-year-old John Hatfield. In a release, Coroner Steve Lockyear said Hatfield died of blunt force trauma. The sheriff’s...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies in motorcycle accident in Franklin Township

Columbus (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Franklin Township. The Sheriff’s Office says Mitchell Crissinger, 42, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson Motorcycle westbound on Hopkins Ave and struck the rear of a vehicle that was pulling out of a private driveway around 7:53 p.m., Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Angelo LIVE!

2 Die in Motorcycle Crash with Deer Near Sonora

SONORA, TX — Two residents of Sonora died Sunday morning when the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer. According to the Texas DPS, Ray and Rachel Yourgalite were eastbound on RM 3130, about 24 miles east of Sonora, on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle sometime around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The speed limit on the country road was 75 mph. DPS said the Harley that Ray was driving with Rachel seated behind him struck a deer.
SONORA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
Halethorpe, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Halethorpe, MD
Catonsville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
wearegreenbay.com

Man dies after motorcycle crashes into ditch in Sheboygan Co.

LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcyclist is dead after he crashed into a ditch, located on State Highway 32, early Saturday morning. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of County Road W and State Highway 32, in the Town of Lima.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WIBW

Man suffers broken leg in Manhattan motorcycle crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old Junction City man suffered a broken leg in a motorcycle crash late Monday afternoon in Manhattan. The crash was reported around 4:32 p.m. Monday near the intersection of N. Seth Childs Road and Eagle Road on the north side of Manhattan. According to Riley...
MANHATTAN, KS
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain man dies in Amherst Township motorcycle crash

AMHERST TWP. — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Amherst Township on Saturday afternoon. Lorain resident Kenneth Schmidt, 63, was pronounced dead at Mercy Health — Lorain Hospital after the single-vehicle crash on County Road 30 (Quarry Road) south of Hornyak Street at 2:03 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio Highway Patrol.
AMHERST, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Rav4#Crash Team
wfxg.com

Man killed in Wrightsboro Road motorcycle crash identified

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on I-520 Friday morning as Terrence Davis, 31, of Wrens. The Coroner's Office says Davis lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the concrete median. He was taken to Doctors...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
CBS Baltimore

Man, 21, Shot Multiple Times In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized following a Friday morning shooting in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. The shooting victim showed up at an area hospital about 8:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Baltimore Police Department. At last check, the unnamed man was listed in stable condition. While investigating the case, police determined the 21-year-old was wounded in a shooting near Pembridge and West Garrison avenues. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
nowhabersham.com

Gainesville man dies in Hall County motorcycle accident

An early Wednesday morning motorcycle crash in northwest Hall County claimed the life of a Gainesville man. Hall County deputies identify him as 70-year-old Charles Randall Dunagan. According to the preliminary investigation, Dunagan was traveling south on Lawson Robinson Road near Joseph Road. The 2004 Harley-Davidson XL 833 Sportster left...
HALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
WGAL

Man dies in Harrisburg crash

Police in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash. They say a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near North Cameron and Market streets just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, a man in his early 20s died. Streets around the crash scene were closed for more than three hours.
HARRISBURG, PA
cbslocal.com

Explosion In Harford County Starts Fire And Leaves One Person Injured

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The fire department is on the scene of a fire that took place on the 2500 block of Thornberry Drive and Sequoia. Officials believe the fire was started due to an explosion. A single-family residence and two adjacent houses were impacted by the flames, and one person is reported to be hurt.
EDGEWOOD, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Dies In Minivan Crash On Knox Road In Perry Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman died after she crashed her minivan in Armstrong County. According to the coroner, 34-year-old Alisha Diets lost control of her van on Knox Road in Perry Township. The coroner also said that Diets was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, causing her to be thrown from the van.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man, Justin Reaves, Dies In Fatal Auto Accident That Involved SEPTA Trolley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a fatal auto accident in West Philadelphia that involved a SEPTA Trolley, police say. The victim was later identified as Justin Reaves. The accident occurred on Powelton and Lancaster Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to officials. The SEPTA Trolley was traveling westbound on Lancaster Avenue, police say, while the car Reaves was in traveled northbound on Powelton Avenue. The trolley then struck the car on the passenger side, which trapped him inside the car, and he had to be extricated from the vehicle. Reaves and the operator of the car, who has yet to be identified, were then transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Reaves was pronounced dead at 3:58 a.m., police say, while the operator suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There’s also no injury to the operator of the trolley, according to police. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Journal

Cadet man dies in crash

A Cadet man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that took place at 12:55 p.m. Saturday on Highway 21, north of Peppersville Road in Washington County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred when a northbound 1996 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Ryan A. Dunn, 24, of Cadet, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.
MISSOURI STATE
cbslocal.com

One Person Killed In ATV Crash In Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – One man is dead following an ATV crash in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County Police, at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, they were alerted to a collision between a vehicle and an ATV in the 200 block of Universal Road. Once on the scene, first responders...
PENN HILLS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy