An Isis terrorist behind the video which publicised the beheading of American journalist James Foley has been flown to the US to stand trial. Mohammed Khalifa, 38, who is a Canadian citizen, was part of the Islamic State’s media ministry and narrated two propaganda videos used to lure people from the west to join the terrorist organisation, the US government said. The videos were also deployed to urge others to engage in terrorism. Prosecutors said he helped with the translation and narration of around 15 videos in total.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO