Need a COVID-19 vaccine, booster shot? List of clinics in Austin-Travis County this weekend

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Czkyy_0cFJqIRn00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here is where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot in the Austin area for the first weekend in October:

Austin-Travis County will be giving out Pfizer vaccines at the Travis County Exposition Center at 7311 Decker Ln. Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Austin Public Health is now giving booster shots as well.

No appointment is needed and you won’t be required to show identification or have insurance. All vaccinations are free.

Equal access to COVID-19 booster: What’s being done in Travis County to get shots to those who need them

APH asks that if you are getting a second, third dose or booster shot that you bring your Center for Disease Control COVID-19 vaccination record card.

Third doses are available for the following people:

  • Are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
  • Have received an organ transplant and be taking medicine to suppress the immune system
  • Have received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or be taking medicine to suppress the immune system
  • Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
  • Have advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • Are in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
Austin Public Health now offering 3rd COVID-19 dose to those with compromised immune systems

Booster shots are available for the following people:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
  • People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
  • People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks
Austin Public Health now giving Pfizer booster shots to CDC suggested groups

Sunday, October 3

Monday, October 4

You can find the details on those clinics and other opportunities for getting vaccinated on Austin Public Health’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

KXAN

Adult, child injured in east Austin church parking lot crash

Austin-Travis County EMS reported via Twitter an adult suffered critical, life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. A second patient, a young child, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Dell Children's Hospital.
KXAN

Rainbow crosswalks going in Monday at downtown Austin intersection

The City of Austin's transportation department announced crews will paint the crosswalks at Bettie Naylor (Fourth) and Colorado Streets as rainbows. The colors will resemble the Progressive Pride flag, which includes black and brown stripes to represent people of color as well as the baby blue, pink and white found on the transgender flag.
KXAN

State Fair of Texas closes early Sunday with severe weather in forecast

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — The State Fair of Texas closed at 8:30 p.m. Sunday with potentially dangerous weather moving through North Texas. “Tornado Watch issued for most of North Texas. Stay informed and be ready to act if the weather outlook worsens. As a reminder, the State Fair of Texas will be closing early tonight at 8:30 p.m.,” the State Fair officials wrote on Twitter Sunday.
