Need a COVID-19 vaccine, booster shot? List of clinics in Austin-Travis County this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here is where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot in the Austin area for the first weekend in October:

Austin-Travis County will be giving out Pfizer vaccines at the Travis County Exposition Center at 7311 Decker Ln. Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Austin Public Health is now giving booster shots as well.

No appointment is needed and you won’t be required to show identification or have insurance. All vaccinations are free.

APH asks that if you are getting a second, third dose or booster shot that you bring your Center for Disease Control COVID-19 vaccination record card.

Third doses are available for the following people:

Are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Have received an organ transplant and be taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Have received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or be taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Have advanced or untreated HIV infection

Are in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Booster shots are available for the following people:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

Sunday, October 3

Travis County Exposition Center 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724 Austin City Limits Music Festival 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2100 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX 78746 (Must have a ticket to the festival to enter the gates and receive a vaccine)

Monday, October 4

You can find the details on those clinics and other opportunities for getting vaccinated on Austin Public Health’s website .

