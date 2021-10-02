CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers place veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on IR with hamstring injury

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtdFs_0cFJpTwl00
Marquez Valdes-Scantling has landed on IR thanks to a hamstring injury. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Valdes-Scantling suffered the injury in last Sunday's 30-28 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He didn't practice at all this week and had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Packers don't have another deep threat of Valdes-Scantling's caliber. He has six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown this season and leads the team with an NFL-high eight targets of at least 20 yards.

Last season, the 26-year-old led the league with four catches of at least 40 yards.

Valdes-Scantling joins edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith, linebacker Randy Ramsey, safety Will Redmond and tight end Dominique Dafney on injured reserve.

Davante Adams currently leads the Packers with 25 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown this season. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers will continue to rely on him heavily during Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Packers Have Suffered Another Tough Injury Blow

The Green Bay Packers are quickly losing their depth on defense. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had troubling news to report about one of the team’s pass rushers. Chauncey Rivers, a rotational edge rusher for the Packers, suffered a non-contact injury during Wednesday’s practice. He could be placed...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#49ers#American Football#Ir#Wr Equanimeous St Brown#The Pittsburgh Steelers
ClutchPoints

Packers WR Davante Adams sends strong warning to rest of NFL about the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals may have lost their Week 5 showdown to the Green Bay Packers, but they definitely gained the respect of Davante Adams and Co. Green Bay won the contest, albeit by just a small margin at 25-22 and needing overtime to repel the feisty Bengals. After such a tough win, Adams expressed his respect to Cincinnati and sent a warning to the rest of the NFL about the rising AFC North team.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Jaire Alexander won’t have surgery for now; Packers give injury updates

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – After five days of speculation and second opinions on Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury, the All-Pro cornerback will not have season-ending surgery – at least for now. Matt LaFleur said Friday the Packers are “hopeful” Alexander’s shoulder can heal on its own in a matter of weeks. In Sunday afternoon’s game against […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Matt LaFleur gives update on injured Packers cornerback

The Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur are still waiting for more information to determine the status of star cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander sustained a shoulder injury in the Packers’ win over the Steelers. “We’re kind of in a holding pattern until we find out what’s really wrong...
NFL
chatsports.com

Report: Valdes-Scantling Headed to Injured Reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers protected four of their practice-squad players, meaning they couldn’t be poached by another team this week. Three were familiar names: quarterback Kurt Benkert, kicker J.J. Molson and long snapper Steven Wirtel. The fourth was receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. And now...
NFL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers' Valdes-Scantling on 49ers win, dog ownership

The Green Bay Packers walked it off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, winning 30-28. FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to get his thoughts after the big game. Zhao: "You caught your first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter,...
NFL
On3.com

UPDATE: Packers place electric wide receiver on IR

The Packers will not have the services of receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for this week’s game and sometime going forward. Green Bay is placing their speedy why receiver on short-term IR. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the injury can be easily reaggravated, so they want to give him enough time to recover.
NFL
numberfire.com

Green Bay's Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) out for Week 4's game against Steelers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) will not play in Week 4's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. MVS will not be active after Green Bay's speedy receiver suffered a hamstring injury during Week 3's victory. Expect Allen Lazard to see more snaps in a good matchup against a Pittsburgh unit rated 26th in pass defense per numberFire's power rankings.
NFL
247Sports

Hamstring injury forces Packers' MVS to injured reserve

One minute, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is catching an otherworldly 12-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. The next, he's hobbling his way off of the field. That's how fast the fortunes change in Valdes-Scantling's profession. The source of his hobbling was later diagnosed as a hamstring injury — one that will force him to the Green Bay Packers' short-term injured reserve list, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy