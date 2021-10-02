Packers place veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on IR with hamstring injury

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has landed on IR thanks to a hamstring injury. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Valdes-Scantling suffered the injury in last Sunday's 30-28 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He didn't practice at all this week and had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Packers don't have another deep threat of Valdes-Scantling's caliber. He has six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown this season and leads the team with an NFL-high eight targets of at least 20 yards.

Last season, the 26-year-old led the league with four catches of at least 40 yards.

Valdes-Scantling joins edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith, linebacker Randy Ramsey, safety Will Redmond and tight end Dominique Dafney on injured reserve.

Davante Adams currently leads the Packers with 25 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown this season. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers will continue to rely on him heavily during Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.