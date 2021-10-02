CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day's TD pass in OT lifts Marist over Valparaiso 27-24

Austin Day fired a 25-yard scoring strike to Max Mazzella on first down in overtime and Marist picked up its first win of the season with a 27-24 victory over Valparaiso in the Red Foxes' Pioneer Football League opener on Saturday.

Hunter Cobb had nine carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns — on runs of 19 and 45 yards — to help the Red Foxes (1-2, 1-0) take a 13-7 lead into halftime. Valparaiso got on the scoreboard when Robert Washington's 1-yard TD run tied the game at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

Day connected with Brett Landis for a 36-yard score and a 21-7 lead after three quarters. Washington's second TD run from a yard out pulled Valparaiso within 21-14 just 1:12 into the fourth quarter and Nick Orekoya knotted the score with a 1-yard scoring run with just under 10 minutes left in regulation. The Beacons (1-4, 1-1) got the ball first in OT but had to settle for Brian Bartholomew's 25-yard field goal. Mazzella ended the game with his only catch of the day.

Day finished 10-of-19 passing for 149 yards for Marist. Cobb carried 18 times for 141 yards.

Ben Nimz completed 15 of 25 passes for 193 yards with two interceptions for the Beacons. Washington rushed for 149 yards on 27 totes. Ollie Reese had three receptions for 94 yards.

More AP college football : https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

