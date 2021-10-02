CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith passes for 3 TDs, Harvard defense makes 3 INTs

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cFJpPPr00

Jake Smith passed for three touchdowns, Khalid Thomas made two interceptions and Harvard beat Holy Cross 38-13 on Saturday.

Kym Wimberly opened the scoring by catching a Smith pass behind the line of scrimmage and racing 41 yards. Kaedyn Odermann added a 17-yard scoring grab, and Harvard scored 24 unanswered points in the first half. Adam Shepherd scored on a 29-yard grab to make it 31-13.

The Harvard defense intercepted three passes, including Khalil Dawsey's 55-yard pick-six for a 21-0 lead.

Aaron Shampklin rushed for 72 yards and Aidan Borguet added 59 yards and a score for Harvard (3-0), which entered second among all FCS teams in rushing offense at 289 yards.

Matthew Sluka was intercepted twice for Holy Cross (3-2) and Marco Siderman once. The two combined to go 13 of 39 for 125 yards with no touchdowns. Ayir Asante rushed for a 59-yard score.

