Howard scores late to pick up first victory of season

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

Quinton Williams threw three touchdown passes including a 38-yarder to Kasey Hawthorne with just over two minutes remaining to lift Howard to its first win of the season, 22-17 over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Hawthorne leaped to make the catch against tight coverage at the 5-yard line then stumbled backward into the end zone. The Bison (1-4) failed on a two-point conversion try but their defense held off the Pioneers (2-3).

Faraji Woodson's field goal gave Howard an early lead but Sacred Heart scored the next 17 points before Williams threw an 18-yard pass to Matthew McDonald for a touchdown. The PAT failed and Sacred Heart led 17-9 at halftime.

Williams threw a 29-yard score to McDonald to cut the deficit to two in the third quarter.

Sacred Heart's points came on short touchdown runs by Marquez McCray and Jalen Madison plus a field goal by Ricky Lancaster.

