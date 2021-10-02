Special Weather Statement issued for Conway, Perry, Pope, Yell by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Conway; Perry; Pope; Yell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Perry, southwestern Conway, east central Yell and south central Pope Counties through 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Petit Jean River WMA, or 12 miles south of Russellville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Petit Jean State Park... Carden Bottoms Ada... Lakeview in Yell County Pontoon MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0