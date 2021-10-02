CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

No. 2 Georgia Whips No. 8 Arkansas in Every Aspect of the Game 37-0

By Otis Kirk
KARK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it could go wrong on Saturday for No. 8 Arkansas that is exactly what happened as they fell to No. 2 Georgia 37-0. Everything that Arkansas knew it had to do to win is what they didn’t do. Georgia simply dominated both line of scrimmages. Arkansas’ offense couldn’t get anything going and neither could the defense stop Georgia. Special teams self destructed and the penalties mounted almost as fast as Georgia points.

www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Arkansas Football
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and...
PROTESTS
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Sam Pittman
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy