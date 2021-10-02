Georgia Football’s defense sends timely message in consecutive shutouts
For the first time since 1980, Georgia football delivered back-to-back shutouts against SEC opponents as the Dawgs manhandled No. 8 Arkansas 37-0. If that statistic doesn’t tell you how special this team is, I’m not sure how they can make you happy. Georgia’s defense is the best in the country, no matter what opponents try to do against them. Through five games, the Dawgs give up on average 4.6 points a game, 70.6 rushing yards, 110 passing yards and 180.6 total yards.dawnofthedawg.com
