CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona: Player ratings as La Liga champions breeze past La Blaugrana

By Max Parsons
90min.com
 8 days ago

First half goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez gave Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win over Barcelona on Saturday night, as Los Rojiblancos move up to second in La Liga. The visitors settled into the game quickly, boasting the lion's share of possession in the early stages. It was Diego Simeone's side, however, that broke the deadlock with a razor sharp move in the 24th minute. Joao Felix opened up the pitch with a stunning touch before finding Luis Suarez, who in turn played through Thomas Lemar to fire past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Athletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Athletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Athletico Madrid will lock horns with FC Barcelona in the eighth and seventh matchday respectively, of the La Liga 2021/22 season. Let’s check out the preview of both the teams before Saturday’s fixture and also the television broadcaster where the match will be live. Athletico...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Barcelona 3-0 Levante, La Liga: Tactical Analysis

Barcelona finally brought some positivity back with an excellent 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday afternoon. While most of the post-match talk deservedly went to the triumphant return of Ansu Fati, the team played very well and gave us reasons to believe that they can be better than what we saw in the last few weeks.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Lemar
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Luis Suarez
chatsports.com

FC Barcelona announce squad for La Liga match against Levante

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are back in action for a La Liga game against Levante at Camp Nou, and Ronald Koeman has called up the following 20 players for Sunday’s clash:. Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña. Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest,...
SOCCER
Taylor Daily Press

Live: Atletico advance twice after two attacks from the book | La Liga Santander 2021/2022

44′ – Goal – Luis Suarez (2-0) 23 minutes goal – Thomas Lemar (1-0) The first player “among the big three” in Spain is a duel between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. To stay in Real Madrid’s footsteps, both teams need to win. Altetico players Suarez and Griezmann have a history at Barcelona, ​​but the French player will start on the bench.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Ronald Koeman will lead Barcelona against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona will not sack Ronald Koeman before their weekend La Liga showdown away at Atletico Madrid. The Catalan giants head down the capital to face the defending Spanish champions tomorrow night with Koeman’s position under increasing pressure. The Dutch coach has endured an inconsistent start to the 2021/22 season with...
SOCCER
MassLive.com

FC Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch La Liga in English and Spanish

It’s FC Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid Saturday as 2021 La Liga play rolls on. Barcelona has taken criticism out of the gate as they continue to move past the departure of Lionel Messi. Barcelona is an undefeated 3-3-0 in its first six matches, but still trail behind the top teams in the league. But with a win, they could leapfrog Atletico Madrid in the standings. Madrid has hit a slow patch, going 1-1-1 in its last three Spanish League matches as former Barcelona star Luis Suarez prepares to face his old team.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#La Liga#Atletico Madrid 2 0#Uruguayan
90min.com

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Espanyol - La Liga

Yeah, Real Madrid really did lose to Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League earlier this week. To bounce back from that horrifically embarrassing defeat, Los Blancos will be hoping they can beat Espanyol in La Liga this weekend. To do that, here's how they should line up... Predicting Barcelona's lineup...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

La Liga: Atletico Madrid's Suarez returns to haunt struggling Barca

Reigning champions Atletico Madrid went level with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and inflicted further damage on Ronald Koeman's struggling Barcelona with a deserved win in Spain's capital. Thomas Lemar scored the opener, finishing well at the end of a move involving Joao Felix and Suarez. Suarez...
SOCCER
sportsaldente.com

La Liga: 5 Most Underrated Players Of The Spanish Football league

The focal point of this article is 5 of the most underrated players of La Liga. The Spanish Football League, La Liga is one of the most popular leagues in the world. To be honest, the reason being nothing but only and only some of the greatest rivalries in history. Yes, it has to be Barcelona vs Real Madrid or to be more specific Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo. And without a doubt, such exciting face-offs draw a huge number of supporters and viewers. Although both of these players are no longer part of their respective former clubs still the clash is a big deal for Soccer fans. No matter what the decade is Messi -Ronaldo debate is not going to fade with time.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Real Madrid loses again and there’s another La Liga logjam

What would it mean for Diego Simeone’s legacy if he leads Atletico Madrid to back-to-back La Liga crowns?. The struggles of Barcelona and Real Madrid may help us find out, though a fourth club is quietly leading the league in points per game. Atleti beat Barcelona 2-0 on Saturday and...
SOCCER
BBC

Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid: Real suffer first La Liga defeat

Leaders Real Madrid lost their first game in La Liga this season as they were beaten at Espanyol. Raul de Tomas gave the hosts a 17th-minute lead when he met Adrian Embarba's low cross into the box. Aleix Vidal added an excellent second, beating Nacho before firing past Thibaut Courtois...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Atlético Madrid 2-0 Barcelona, La Liga: Tactical Review

Barcelona’s 2-0 loss to Atlético Madrid last Saturday was the team’s first in La Liga, but the third in the last four games. Ronald Koeman was not on the sidelines but was a very active voice from his box high up in the Wanda Metropolitano, with a great view of the action and the opportunity to instruct positive changes to his team.
SOCCER
90min.com

2021 Kopa Trophy nominees announced

England internationals Mason Greenwood, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham are among the ten nominees for the 2021 Kopa Trophy - awarded to the best Under-21 player in the world. Saka enjoyed a wonderful year with Arsenal, becoming arguably the club's most important player, and also played a big part in England's run to the Euro 2020 final; a final in which he disappointingly missed a decisive spot kick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Have Barcelona and Real Madrid ever been relegated from La Liga?

The Clasico giants are synonymous with national, continental and global success, but have they ever dropped out of the top flight?. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the twin titans of Spanish football, two sporting institutions whose bitter rivalry reverberates across the world every season in their eternal El Clasico tussle.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

One La Liga player nominated for France Football’s Kopa trophy

Spain and Spanish football has a long history of producing some of the best players in eh world – but they have just one player nominated for this year’s “Kopa” prize for the best player under 21 of the last year. Pedri – an obvious choice – broke through for...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy