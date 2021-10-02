Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona: Player ratings as La Liga champions breeze past La Blaugrana
First half goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez gave Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win over Barcelona on Saturday night, as Los Rojiblancos move up to second in La Liga. The visitors settled into the game quickly, boasting the lion's share of possession in the early stages. It was Diego Simeone's side, however, that broke the deadlock with a razor sharp move in the 24th minute. Joao Felix opened up the pitch with a stunning touch before finding Luis Suarez, who in turn played through Thomas Lemar to fire past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.www.90min.com
