Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was quick to admit during his weekly media luncheon on Monday that No. 21 Baylor is the best team the No. 19-ranked Cowboys have faced up to this point this season. The two Big 12 foes are preparing for a key Top 25 matchup in Stillwater this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium. The game will air on ESPN2 with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the call. Both teams enter the contest unbeaten with a chance to remain atop the conference standings. Oklahoma State has an opportunity to secure just its fifth 5-0 start to a season since the beginning of the Gundy era in 2005, and first since 2015.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO