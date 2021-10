Tonight’s matchup saw the return of only three players from yesterday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins: Kevin Stenlund, Andrew Peeke, and goalie Jet Greaves. Tonight’s line-up featured a more veteran presence, as home games tend to do, but also the debut of the AAA Blue Jackets triad: Jack Roslovic, Sean Kuraly and Carson Meyer (Trivia: all three played for Miami of Ohio at some point). We also saw a new national anthem singer, Brandon Harvey. Is Leo(!) no longer? Unfortunately, the streaming portal didn’t vocalize his singing, but we welcome him nonetheless. Nationwide had more fans than we’ve seen in a while, nicely suggesting some return to normalcy.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO