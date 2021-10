"I can’t wait to make the 2021 wines" – Pietro Ratti, Annunziata, La Morra. The 2021 harvest is ongoing throughout Italy, beginning about two or three weeks ago in most regions (though as far back as mid-August for some sparkling wines) and continuing through November for areas such as Taurasi in Campania. It's a good news/bad news year, with the bad news being a decline of yields ranging from 10 percent to almost 50 percent in limited instances. But the good news should offset that, as most producers are thrilled with the results, believing the quality of the fruit to be among the best in recent years.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO