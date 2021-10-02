CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County: Oct. 2, reports 34 COVID cases in one day

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cflyz_0cFJksQV00

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Saturday, Warren County Health Services reported 34 additional COVID cases with 17 recoveries.

Warren County has not had as many as 34 cases diagnosed in one day since February 4, 2021, which is now monitoring 224 active COVID cases as of Saturday, 211 of them involving mild illness.

Thirteen are hospitalized as of Saturday , four more than Friday, with two in critical condition and 11 others have moderate illness.

All of Saturday’s new cases involved community spreading. Eleven involved individuals who had been on campus in the North Warren, Glens Falls, Lake George, Queensbury, and Hadley-Luzerne school districts.

New COVID cases in recent days continue to stem from workplace exposures, household exposures, out-of-state travel, and youth sports.

Eleven of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Saturday, 478 of 43,424 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzD3U_0cFJksQV00

To date, 448 of 478 had mild illnesses, while 19 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and one critically ill before recovering. Eight passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.

As of September 30, Warren County’s breakthrough cases break down by vaccine as follows – 223 Pfizer, 148 Moderna, 61 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, and 19 unknown.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to the public ages 12 and over in the coming days. Registration links can be found by visiting the Warren County COVID Hub ,

  • Tuesday, October 5, first dose clinic at Glens Falls Middle School cafeteria, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., open to public . Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available.
  • Tuesday, October 5 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.
  • Thursday, October 7 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., booster shots and third doses. Pfizer for booster shots, Moderna and Pfizer for third doses.
  • Tuesday, October 12 First dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

Those with questions about eligibility for boosters should call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

More from News10

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

