A total of $24,639 of the $150,000 goal was collected during the first official week of the 2021 Hopkins County United Way campaign. Although only half a dozen were able to stay for the entire meeting, several HCUW campaign workers stopped by before or sent the donation packets they’d collected with other volunteers to the first campaign report meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO