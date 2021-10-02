The Ancient Magus' Bride OVA Posts New Poster
The Ancient Magus' Bride is a cult favorite within the medium of anime, taking the concept of Beauty and The Beast and turning it on its head. While the previous season ended in 2018, which was created by the same studio that gave anime fans the first three seasons of Attack on Titan in Studio Wit, a brand new original video animation is underway and has released a brand new poster to give fans a better look at the series with the title, "The Ancient Magus' Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm,"comicbook.com
