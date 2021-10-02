Halloween Kills: Producer Jason Blum and Director David Gordon Green Reveal Biggest Challenges of Rebooting the Franchise
Halloween Kills had its U.S. premiere last night at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, and Jamie Lee Curtis surprised fans by showing up to introduce the film. When the screening ended, director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum took the stage for a Q&A in which they answered questions from fans. They were both asked what was most challenging thing about rebooting the beloved horror franchise.comicbook.com
