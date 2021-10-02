Halloween Kills: Producer Jason Blum and Director David Gordon Green Reveal Biggest Challenges of Rebooting the Franchise

Halloween Kills had its U.S. premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles this weekend, and it was clear everyone in the crowd was thrilled to be back at the movies. The follow-up to the 2018 Halloween was supposed to hit theaters last October but was pushed back a whole year due to the pandemic. When the movie finally hits theaters later this month, it was also be released on Peacock. It was recently revealed that producer Jason Blum was the one who decided to release the movie on the streaming service, but the creative is still hoping folks will check out the movie on the big screen. In fact, during a Q&A at the Beyond Fest screening, Blum explained why he's never going to take going to the movies for granted again.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO