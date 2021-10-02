$25K secured in funding for Rachel’s Table

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP)- On October 4 Sen. Eric P. Lesser will be joined by members of the Springfield delegation, Representative Brian M. Ashe, and Jodi Falk, Director of Rachel’s Table to announce $25,000 in funding secured for food rescue and distribution efforts.

The Commonwealth says that Senator Lesser acted as lead budget sponsor in the Senate in securing this earmark in the FY22 budget. The FY22 budget was passed by the Senate and House and signed into law by Governor Baker in July. This funding will offset the cost of a larger vehicle for the organization that their volunteers use to support food deliveries.

The event will be taking place on October 4 at 3 p.m . at Rachel’s Table located on 1160 Dickinson Street, at the Converse Street Entrance in Springfield.



