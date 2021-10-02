Man shot by LAPD after stabbing woman near Hollywood and Highland

A man who randomly stabbed a woman Saturday in the heart of Hollywood was shot by police, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, said LAPD spokesperson Anibal Lopez.

A 19-year-old woman was stabbed in the stomach, and she identified her assailant as a man in his 30s who was armed with a knife, police said on Twitter.

The woman, whom police said is a resident of the area, had no connection to her attacker prior to the attack, police added.

When officers found the man, they ordered him to drop the knife, but he refused to comply, police said.

The man then began to approach the officers, who at first used “several beanbag rounds” to try to stop him before at least one officer opened fire, striking him in the shoulder, police added.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he is “being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” according to the LAPD.

The stabbing victim was also taken to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition, police added.

Arizona resident and tourist Frank Dickerson recorded video of the shooting, which sent dozens of tourists scrambling.

“As soon as shots were fired, they turned around and started running,” Dickerson said.

Police announced the area was cleared for normal traffic to resume shortly after 8:30 p.m.